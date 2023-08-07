The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 24-31. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Traffic crime: A 60-year-old man from Eden Prairie was arrested at approximately 2:11 a.m. for Fourth Degree DWI-Under the Influence of Alcohol in Motor Vehicle, Fourth Degree DUI-.08 or More in a Motor Vehicle, and Failure to Stop at Stop Sign after an officer conducted a stop for traffic violation. His blood alcohol concentration tested at .13.
Obstruction: A 42-year-old man from Savage was arrested around 8:40 p.m. for Felony POR Knowingly Commits Act/Fails to Fulfill Registration Requirements and Felony 3rd Degree Drug Possession after officers were called earlier for a disturbance.
Obstruction: A 34-year-old woman from Burnsville was cited at approximately 8:10 a.m. for Giving Police False Name, Driving After Revocation and No Proof of Insurance after an officer had contact with the driver of a traffic stop.
Traffic Crime: A 68-year-old man from Savage was arrested at 1:45 a.m. for Petty Misdemeanor Crossing the Centerline and Gross Misdemeanor 2nd Degree DWI after officers initiated a traffic stop for a traffic violation. His blood alcohol concentration was .17.
Traffic Crime: A 20-year-old man from Burnsville was cited at approximately 2:28 a.m. for Misdemeanor Underage Drinking and Driving after officers initiated a traffic stop for equipment violation. His blood alcohol concentration was .065.
Traffic Crime: A 57-year-old man from Farmington was arrested around 2:13 a.m. for Petty Misdemeanor Failure to Signal a Turn, Misdemeanor Carrying a Pistol While Under the Influence, and Misdemeanor 4th Degree DWI after officers initiated a traffic stop for a traffic violation. His blood alcohol concentration was .11.