The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 26 to Aug. 2. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
DRUGS
July 27: Officers arrested a 28-year-old Savage man on multiple Scott County warrants after officers responded to a noise complaint in the 4300 block of 124th Street.
HIT-AND-RUN
July 28: Officers are investigating two separate hit-and-runs reported in the parking lots of Lifetime Fitness and Cub Foods.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
July 27: Officers are investigating a report of a cut gas line on a boat at a business in the 8100 block of Highway 101.
STALKING
July 26: Officers arrested a Prior Lake man in connection with violating a harassment restraining order and stalking.
WARRANT
July 29: Officers arrested a 62-year-old Savage man on an outstanding warrant at a business in the 7300 block of Highway 13.