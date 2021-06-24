The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents June 14-21. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
ASSAULT
June 14: Officers arrested a 39-year-old Savage woman in connection with misdemeanor domestic assault after responding to an altercation in the 4400 block of McColl Drive.
June 14: A 34-year-old Bloomington man was arrested in connection with domestic assault, violating a no-contact order and interfering with emergency calls.
BURGLARY
June 16: Officers received a report of a residential burglary in the 12400 block of Lynn Avenue. The case is being further investigated by authorities in Dakota County.
DWI
June 15: A 35-year-old Savage man was arrested in the 8900 block of 125th street in connection with fourth-degree DWI, no proof of insurance and careless driving. Officers were dispatched the area after witnesses reported the vehicle hitting a parked car and two mailboxes. The man’s blood alcohol concentration registered at 0.11.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
June 17: A resident in the 14400 block of Quebec Avenue reported someone threw a rock through their sliding glass door.
June 19: A resident in the 4000 block of 137th 1/2 Street reported his truck had been keyed and a window had been shattered.
June 19: A resident in the 4300 block of 137th Street reported someone had damaged a tire on his vehicle.
June 20: Officers received a report of a car window smashed on a vehicle parked at Fabcon.
THEFT
June 14: A Harriet Bishop employee reported the theft of outdoor plants, including a magnolia tree and peach tree.
June 14: A resident in the block of 7100 block of Taylor Drive reported the theft of a trailer from his residence. The estimated loss is $4,500.
June 15: Officers received a report of a catalytic converter stolen from a car at Buffalo Tap.
June 15: An employee of a business in the 8100 block of County Road 42 reported the theft of cosmetics.
June 16: Officers received a report of catalytic converters stolen off two work vehicles parked at a business in the 12300 block of Zinran Avenue.
June 17: Officers received a report that a vehicle had been rummaged through overnight in the 14500 block of Kentucky Avenue.
June 19: Officers received a report of items stolen from a vehicle overnight in the 9000 block of 158th Street.
TRAFFIC CRIMINAL
June 14: A 33-year-old Savage man was arrested in the 15300 block of Valley View Drive in connection with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree DWI, third-degree test refusal and speeding after officers observed the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.