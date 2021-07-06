The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents June 21 to July 5. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
ASSAULT
June 29: Officers arrested a 30-year-old Savage man in connection with felony domestic assault by strangulation after responding to a residence.
June 30: Officers arrested an 18-year-old Savage man in connection with misdemeanor domestic assault after responding to a residence.
ARSON
June 21: A suspected arson fire destroyed a portable toilet at Schroeder’s Acres Park.
July 4: A suspected arson fire destroyed a garbage bin at Savage Community Park.
DRUGS
June 27: Officers arrested a 22-year-old Shakopee woman in connection with felony fifth-degree drug possession and an outstanding drug-related warrant. Officers were called to Joppa Avenue and Corporate Center Drive on reports of individuals sleeping in a running vehicle while parked in the middle of the road.
DWI
June 28: A 58-year-old Savage man was arrested in connection with gross misdemeanor DWI and test refusal after officers responded to a driving complaint in the 15000 block of Bridge Water Drive.
July 4: A 35-year-old Burnsville woman was arrested in connection with gross misdemeanor second-degree DWI and gross misdemeanor child endangerment. Officers conducted a traffic stop on her vehicle for speeding and poor driving conduct at the southbound Highway 169 ramp.
July 2: Officers arrested a 30-year-old Belle Plaine woman in connection with fourth-degree DWI and failure to signal a lane change at Highway 101 and Zinran Avenue. Her blood alcohol concentration registered at 0.11.
July 4: A 47-year-old St. Paul man was cited for driving after cancellation after an officer conducted a traffic stop for erratic driving at County Road 83 and Valley View Drive.
FLEEING
June 24: Officers arrested a 28-year-old Savage man in connection with fleeing police. Officers were called to the 4300 block of 124th Street on a report of drugs found on the ground.
HIT-AND-RUN
June 21: Officers received a report that a vehicle had hit a city light pole at Glendale Road and 132nd Street. The estimated damage is $800.
July 1: A resident reported someone had struck their vehicle while it was parked on the street in the 7600 block of Crimson Lane.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
July 2: A rental vehicle reported stolen from Eagan was recovered in Savage in the 4300 block of 124th Street.
July 2: A New Prague resident reported their vehicle was stolen from the 8500 block of Highway 101 Frontage Road.
PREDATORY OFFENDER
July 2: Officers arrested a 38-year-old man at Spring Valley Inn in connection with felony predatory offender registry violations after officers discovered he’d not updated his registry information.
THEFT
June 22: A resident in the 13800 block of Edgewood Avenue said items valued at over $1,000 were stolen from his vehicle outside his residence.
June 27: A trailer and it’s contents were reported stolen from a business in the 8700 block of Egan Drive. The trailer was later located, but most of its contents were missing.
July 2: A resident in the 6000 block of 135th Street reported their catalytic converter had been stolen off their vehicle.
July 3: Officers received a report of a catalytic converter stolen off a vehicle parked at Hy-Vee.
July 4: An Apple Valley resident reported his wallet had been stolen while at a business in the 4800 block of 123rd Street.
WARRANTS
June 25: Officers arrested a resident in the 13000 block of Ottawa Circle in connection with an outstanding Scott County warrant.
June 25: Officers arrested a 28-year-old Savage man in the 4300 block of 124th Street in connection with outstanding warrants, trespassing and obstructing.
June 29: A 28-year-old Chaska man and 25-year-old Savage woman were arrested on felony drug-related warrants out of Hennepin County after officers responded to a disturbance in the 13900 block of Kentucky Avenue.
July 5: Officers arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a felony Anoka County warrant after officers were called to a residence in the 13500 block of Hampshire Avenue.