The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents June 7-14. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
ASSAULT
June 7: A 53-year-old Minneapolis man was cited for assault following an incident at the Quality Inn.
DWI
June 7: A 46-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested in connection with third-degree DWI and driving after revocation after an officer stopped the vehicle at 123rd Street and Lynn Avenue.
HIT-AND-RUN
June 7: Officers received report of a hit-and-run in the Prior Lake High School parking lot.
June 11: Officers responded to a hit-and-run at 150th Street and Arbor Lane.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
June 7: An employee of a business in the 4800 block of 126th Street reported someone had used bricks to break the building’s windows and disable the security camera.
June 12: A resident in the 15000 block of Valley View Drive reported someone had broken their lawn statue.
THEFT
June 10: A resident in the 8900 block of 137th Street reported a theft from their mailbox.
June 10: A resident in the 13300 block of Monterey Avenue reported the theft of a catalytic converter.
June 13: A Hopkins resident reported his vehicle was broken into while he was parked at the Murphy Hanrehan Park Reserve. The estimated loss is $700.
WARRANTS
June 13: A 22-year-old Savage man was arrested in connection with outstanding warrants in the 4700 block of Amberwood Lane.