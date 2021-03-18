The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents March 1-15. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
ASSAULT
March 3: Officers are investigating an assault reported at a business in the 4600 block of Highway 13.
March 13: A 31-year-old Savage man was arrested in connection with felony domestic assault, felony damage to property and obstructing the legal process after officers responded to a disturbance in the 4000 block of 129th Street.
March 13: A 22-year-old Farmington man is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in Scott County District Court after he allegedly entered a residence in the 4100 block of 125th Street, grabbed a kitchen knife and approached someone inside the home, according to charging documents.
CHILD NEGLECT
March 13: Officers are investigating a report of child neglect and endangerment.
DRUGS
March 6: A 27-year-old Savage man was arrested in the 14200 block O’Connell Road in connection with third-degree DUI and possession of a hypodermic needle. Officers responded to the area for a welfare check.
DWI
March 6: A 66-year-old Wisconsin man was arrested in connection with fourth-degree DWI — controlled substance, third-degree DWI — test refusal and possession of marijuana after officers responded to the 14100 block of Highway 13 for a welfare check.
HIT-AND-RUN
March 2: Officers were dispatched to two separate hit-and-run crashes. One crash was reported in the 4700 block of 144th Street and the other at Egan Drive and Glendale Road.
March 3: Officers received a report of a hit-and run-crash at Target.
March 5: A Burnsville resident reported a hit-and-run crash occurred at the Depot.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
March 1: A resident reported their rental vehicle was stolen in the 13800 block of Edgewood Avenue. The vehicle was not recovered.
March 3: Officers took a report of a motor vehicle stolen from the 4100 block 125th Street. The vehicle was not recovered.
THEFT
March 1: A 29-year-old Prior Lake man was cited for theft in the 3900 block of Egan Drive.
March 1: A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in an apartment parking lot in the 4100 block of 126th Street.
March 2: Officers responded to a littering complaint in the 14200 block of O’Connell Road. Officers found items that had been reportedly stolen from a local business. It appeared artificial turf from Anytime Fitness had been used to build a fort in the woods nearby.
March 8: An employee of Target reported a theft of merchandise totaling approximately $1,400.
March 9: A resident reported their catalytic converter had been stolen in the 14800 block Credit View Drive.
March 10: An employee of a business in the 5900 block of Egan Drive reported her purse stolen while at work.
March 13: A Minneapolis resident reported her window vehicle had been smashed while parked in the 12400 block of Xenwood Avenue.
TRAFFIC CRIMINAL
March 4: Officers responded to a disturbance at the car wash in the 14300 block of Huntington Avenue. A 51-year-old Savage man was cited for driving after suspension.
WARRANTS
March 3: A 47-year-old Shakopee man was arrested on an outstanding Scott County warrant at the Savage Police Department while reporting an assault.
March 5: A 46-year-old Savage man was arrested on outstanding warrants in the 4100 block of 125th Street. Officers were investigating an ordinance complaint at the residence related to improper vehicle storage.
March 8: A 25-year-old Cottage Grove man was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant in the 4600 block of Highway 13.