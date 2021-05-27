The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents May 10-24. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
ASSAULT
May 22: A 36-year-old Savage woman was arrested in connection with misdemeanor domestic assault in the 4100 block of 126th street.
BURLGARY
May 10: A resident in the 3900 block of 141st Street reported their front door had been forced open. Nothing was reported missing from inside the home.
CRASH
May 20: Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 15000 block of Highway 13. A 36-year-old Prior Lake man was transported to the hospital.
FLEEING
May 14: An 18-year-old Shakopee man was arrested in the 13900 block of Edgewood Avenue in connection with fleeing in a motor vehicle, possession of a false driver’s license, failure to stop at a stop sign, careless driving and speeding after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop for speeding.
May 17: Officers arrested a 46-year-old West St. Paul man in connection with fleeing in a motor vehicle, driving after suspension, several driving-related offenses and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Officers had attempted to stop the driver at Egan Drive and Glenhurst Avenue for an improper U-turn when the pursuit began. The suspect is also accused of violating a no contact order.
FRAUD
May 11: Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 4100 block of 126th Street after receiving a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers are now investigating a possible fraud case associated with items found in the vehicle.
ORDINANCE
May 17: Officers issued a 70-year-old Savage woman a citation for parking a vehicle in the grass.
PROPERTY DAMAGE May 17: An Illinois woman was arrested in connection with allegedly throwing rocks through an apartment window in the 7500 block of Egan Drive.
May 18: Officers found a stop sign pushed over at Dufferin Drive & Dakota Avenue.
STOP ARM VIOLATION
May 18: Officers cited a 49-year-old Savage man for a school bus stop arm violation observed by the transportation company at 150th Street and Lakeview Terrace.
May 18: Officers cited a 51-year-old Prior Lake man for a school bus stop arm violation observed by the transportation company at 150th Street and Cedarview Circle.
THEFT
May 17: A resident in the 1000 block of 126th Terrace reported items stolen from their vehicle.
May 17: A resident in the 5500 block of River Oak Drive reported that her purse was stolen from her unlocked vehicle overnight.
May 17: A resident in the 4000 bock of 129th Street reported items were stolen from their unlocked vehicle overnight.
WEAPONS
May 16: Officers received a report that someone had threatened to shoot someone during a dispute in the 5300 block of 140th Street.
May 23: Officers were called to the 4400 block of Highway 13 on a report of shots fired at a vehicle. A suspect is in custody in connection with the incident.