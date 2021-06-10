The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents May 10-24. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
ASSAULT
May 28: A 20-year-old Savage man was arrested in connection with misdemeanor domestic assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct after officers responded to a fight taking place on the street at Lynn Avenue and 123rd Street.
May 31: A 48-year-old St. Paul woman was cited for fifth-degree assault after a woman reported being assaulted at Egan Drive and Louisiana Avenue.
DWI
May 25: A 51-year-old Bowlus man was arrested in connection with third-degree DWI after officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 5500 block of 137th Street. His blood alcohol concentration registered at .23.
May 29: A 28-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested in connection with third-degree DWI, driving after revocation, speeding and no proof of insurance after an officer conduced a traffic stop at Highway 13 and Vernon Avenue.
May 30: A 46-year-old Prior Lake man was cited for fourth-degree DWI — under the influence of a controlled substance and violation of driving restrictions.
HIT-AND-RUN
May 31: A resident in the 14800 block of O’Connell Road reported their vehicle was damaged while parked at their residence.
June 1: A garbage truck reportedly left the scene of an accident after hitting two vehicles in the 13500 block of Maryland Avenue.
LITTERING
June 4: An exercise bike was dumped at O’Connell Park.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
May 31: Officers received a report of a vehicle stolen from a business in the 4600 block of Highway 13. The vehicle was later recovered in Sioux City, Iowa.
ORDINANCE
June 2: Officers cited a resident in the 14100 block of Rhode Island Avenue for violating the city’s outdoor storage ordinance.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
May 25: A resident in the 4300 block of 124th Street reported his door had been damaged. A suspect has been identified.
May 26: A resident in the 14000 block of Zinran Avenue reported someone had damaged their catalytic converter while attempting to steal it.
May 26: A resident in the 5100 block of 143rd Circle reported their vehicle window had been shattered overnight.
May 27: An employee of a business in the 14400 block of Glenhurst Avenue reported their mailbox had been damaged.
May 31: A resident in the 15100 block of Zinran Court reported damage to a window on their home. The damaged appeared to have been caused by a projectile, such as a BB gun pellet.
THEFT
May 24: A resident in the 4100 block of South River Run reported items were stolen from his vehicle. The estimated loss is $600.
May 25: A resident in the 15100 block of Cates Lake Drive reported a catalytic converter had been stolen from a vehicle parked in their driveway. The estimated loss is over $1,800.
May 29: Officers received a report of bicycles stolen from the Town & Country campsite. The estimated value is $1,200.
June 6: Officers received a report of a catalytic converter stolen off a vehicle in the 9200 block of 138th Street.
TRESPASSING
May 25: A 28-year-old Savage man was cited for trespassing after officers observed him entering an apartment complex in the 4300 block of 124th Street. The man had been previously trespassed from the property.
WEAPONS
May 24: A 32-year-old Savage man was arrested in connection with felony threats of violence and second-degree assault after he allegedly pointed a handgun during a road rage incident at Dakota Avenue and Egan Drive.
May 27: A 25-year-old Shakopee man was arrested in connection with felony fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, carrying a weapon without a permit and speeding after an officer initiated a traffic stop for speeding on Highway 13. The pursuit ended at Princeton Avenue and 123rd Street.