The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 16-23. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
DWI
Nov. 17: A 34-year-old Burnsville woman was arrested in connection with fourth-degree DWI after officers conducted a traffic stop for an inoperable headlight at Egan Drive and Huntington Ave. Her blood alcohol concentration registered at 0.13.
Nov. 21: A 19-year-old St. Paul resident was arrested in connection with third-degree DWI after officers noticed a vehicle in the grass next to a home under construction along Hanhrehan Lake. His blood alcohol concentration registered at 0.16.
Nov. 22: A 36-year-old Bloomington man was arrested in connection with speed and driving after cancellation after officers initiated a traffic stop for speeding Highway 13 and Louisiana Avenue.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Nov. 20: A resident in the 4200 block of 131st Street reported a known suspect damaged her vehicle.
Nov. 22: A resident in the 13700 block of Inglewood Avenue reported her vehicle was damaged in a private lot.
SEXUAL ASSAULT
Nov. 17: Officers are investigating a report of a sexual assault involving adults. Investigators have forwarded their evidence to the Scott County Attorney's Office.
Nov. 21: Officers are investigating a report of a sexual assault involving juveniles.
THEFT
Nov. 18: An employee of a business in the 7800 block of 128th Street reported items stolen from several storage lockers.
Nov. 18: Two thefts were reported at Target. Each incident totaled more than $600 in lost merchandise.
Nov. 19: A resident reported his electric bike was stolen after he was taken to the hospital due to an accident in the 3900 block of Egan Drive. The estimated loss is over $1,200.