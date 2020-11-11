The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 2-9. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
DISTURBANCE
Nov. 7: A 39-year-old Prior Lake man was trespassed from a business in the 7600 block of Egan Drive after officers responded to a disturbance.
DWI
Nov. 4: A 56-year-old Savage man was cited for fourth-degree DWI after officers made contact with him at Hidden Valley Park. His blood alcohol concentration registered at .14.
Nov. 7: A 33-year-old Brooklyn Park woman was arrested for third-degree DWI and fourth-degree DWI after officers stopped her vehicle for being on school grounds after hours at St. John the Baptist.
HIT-AND-RUN
Nov. 7: A resident in the 7200 block of Calumet Court reported his vehicle was hit while parked on the street.
THEFT
Nov. 2: Thefts from motor vehicles were reported in the 15200 block of Hampshire Avenue, 7500 block of 150th Street, 7400 block of South Park Drive and 14300 block of Highway 13. Some victims reported their car windows had been smashed. The incidents are believed to be connected, and suspects have been identified.
Nov. 5: A business in the 13900 block of Kentucky Avenue reported a theft of items valued at $180.
WARRANT
Nov. 4: A 28-year-old Savage man was arrested on an outstanding felony Scott County warrant for domestic assault after officers stopped his vehicle for expired registration at South Park Drive and Highway 13.