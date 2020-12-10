The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 20-Dec. 7. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
BURGLARY
Dec. 1: A resident report items stolen from a shed in the 14400 block of Woodbridge Lane.
Dec. 3: Officers received a report of a burglarized storage locker at a public storage business in the 7800 block of 128th Street. Items valued at $3,000 were reported missing.
DRUGS
Dec. 13: A 34-year-old New Brighton man was arrested in connection with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance for suspected ecstasy and possession of drug paraphernalia after a single-vehicle crash at Highway 13 and 126th Street.
FRAUD
Nov. 30: A resident in the 13900 block of Shoreside Circle reported losing $4,000 in a scam involving someone impersonating law enforcement from Texas.
Dec. 4: A Prior Lake resident reported his wallet was stolen from Paradise Car Wash. Over $10,500 in fraudulent charges were later made on his credit cards.
Dec. 5: A resident reported losing their credit card at a business in the 6100 block of Egan Drive. Two fraudulent charges were later made at Richfield Liquor and Dick's Sporting Goods.
HIT-AND-RUN
Dec. 1: Officers received a report of a hit-and-run at River Bend Park.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Dec. 1: Officers received a report of a trailer stolen from a business in the 12700 block of Creek View Avenue.
THEFT
Dec. 4: High Tide carwash reported surveillance footage of suspects breaking into the business' change machine.
Dec. 6: A resident reported their license plate stolen from their vehicle in the 13500 block of Webster Avenue.
Dec. 6: A 27-year-old Prior Lake woman was cited for misdemeanor theft after officers received a report of a shoplifting incident at Cub Foods.
THREATS
Dec. 5: A 26-year-old Brooklyn Center woman is charged with felony terroristic threats and violating a harassment restraining order after allegedly chasing a man with a kitchen knife inside his Savage residence, according to Scott County District Court charges.