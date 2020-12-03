The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 23-30. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
ASSAULT
Nov. 24: A 26-year Savage man was cited for fifth-degree assault after allegedly hitting his sibling at a business in the 7600 block of Egan Drive.
BURGLARY
Nov. 25: Officers received reports of sheds being broken into in the 5500 block of South Park Drive and the 14400 block of Woodbridge Lane.
Nov. 27: Officers received a report of a burglary at a storage business in the 4200 block of the Highway 13 Frontage Road.
Nov. 28: Officers received a report of a burglary at a storage business in the 7800 block of 128th Street.
DWI
Nov. 25: A 55-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested in connection with second-degree DWI and driving after cancelation after officers responded to a driving complaint at Egan Drive and Quebec Avenue. His blood alcohol concentration registered at 0.19.
Nov. 25: A 24-year-old Savage woman was arrested at Quality Inn quality in connection with second-degree DWI after officers conducted a traffic stop for speeding. Her blood alcohol concentration registered at 0.16.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Nov. 24: Officers received a report of a vehicle damaged at Target.
THEFT:
Nov. 24: Officers received a report of a license plate stolen from a vehicle in the 4100 block of 126th Street.
Nov. 24: A resident reported their wallet was stolen from their cart while shopping at Fresh Thyme. Fraudulent transactions were later attempted on the cards.
Nov. 25: A resident in the 14500 block of Joppa Avenue reported the theft of six Nintendo Switch games valued at approximately $325.
Nov. 27: Two license plates were stolen from vehicles parked in the 7200 block of Highway 13.
Nov. 28: A Mankato resident reported someone broke into his vehicle and stolen items while he was working at Chipotle.