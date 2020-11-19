The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 9-16. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
CRASH
Nov. 11: Charges were filed in Scott County District Court against a 28-year-old man from Del Mar, California following a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dakota Avenue and 154th Street shortly after 9 p.m. Charges include misdemeanor possession of dangerous weapons, no proof of insurance, driving after revocation, third-degree DWI and two drug possession charges.
DRUGS
Nov. 13: Officers responded to a person sleeping inside a vehicle in the 4400 block of 137th Street. The case is under investigation for possession of suspected meth, hypodermic needles and other drug-related offenses.
Nov. 16: Officers located a 26-year-old White Bear man sleeping inside a vehicle in a parking lot in the 4000 block of Egan Drive. Officers located marijuana residue and later destroyed drug paraphernalia.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Nov. 10: Officers received a report of property damage in the 13200 block of Glendale Road after a man reportedly shattered the glass on a door while pounding on the door of a residence.
THEFT
Nov. 10: A resident in the 14800 block of Hampshire Avenue reported a mail theft incident.
Nov. 13: Items valued at approximately $800 were stolen from a vehicle parked at Lifetime Fitness. The window was broken to gain entry.
Nov. 14: A business in the 14100 of Vernon Avenue reported a plow truck entered the business, filled up with a load of salt and left without paying.
Nov. 15: Officers received a report of a vehicle stolen while parked at Super Mercardo. The vehicle has not been recovered.
Nov. 15: Officers received a report that a vehicle was broken into in the 4700 block of Highway 13.
WEAPONS
Nov. 9: Charges are pending against a 24-year-old Savage man for felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, felony threats of violence and misdemeanor domestic assault. The suspect allegedly threatened two individuals with a knife during a domestic dispute in the 14100 block of Virginia Avenue.
WARRANT
Nov. 15: A 39-year-old Eagan woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant after officers responded to a disturbance at a business in the 12200 block of Zinran Avenue.