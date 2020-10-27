The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Oct. 19-26. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
ASSAULT
Oct. 19: A 39-year-old Savage man was arrested in the 14500 block of Princeton Avenue in connection with interfering with a 911 call and fifth-degree domestic assault after officers responded to a residence
Oct. 21: Two Burnsville men were cited for fifth-degree assault after officers responded to a disturbance in the 4000 block of 141st Street.
DRUGS
Oct. 23: Officers conducted a traffic stop at Highway 13 and Lynn Avenue for a vehicle traveling 82mph in a 55mph zone. An investigation into possession of marijuana and heroin is ongoing.
DWI
Oct. 23: A 56-year-old Burnsville man was arrested in connection with third-degree DWI and failure to yield to right-of-way. Officers stopped his vehicle at Egan Drive and Dakota Avenue. His blood concentration registered at 0.16.
Oct. 24: A 55-year-old Vadnais Heights man was arrested in connection with restricted license violation, second-degree DWI with ignition interlock violation, speeding and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. Officers stopped his vehicle at the Highway 101 and Highway 169 split. His blood alcohol concentration registered at 0.12.
Oct. 25: A 20-year-old Burnsville woman was cited for procuring alcohol to a minor, fourth-degree DWI, underage drinking and driving, open bottle, underage consumption of alcohol, underage possession of alcohol, no proof of insurance and speeding after officers stopped her vehicle for poor driving conduct at the Highway 101 and Highway 169 split.
FRAUD
Oct. 23: The Savage and Burnsville police departments are investigating a theft by swindle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Oct. 23: A resident in the 4000 block 126th Street reported her vehicle stolen after an individual who borrowed it did not return the vehicle.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Oct. 21: Officers received a report of graffiti on a sidewalk in the 6200 block of Northview Lane.
Oct. 23: An employee of a Savage apartment complex in the 14900 block of Louisiana Avenue reported a former tenant caused $9,000 worth of damage to her apartment.
THEFT
Oct. 19: A resident in the 13200 block of Virginia Avenue South reported items were stolen from their vehicle overnight. The estimated loss is approximately $1,500.
Oct. 19: Officers received a report of items stolen from a vehicle parked in the 4400 block of Egan Drive.
Oct. 19: Officers received a report of items stolen from a vehicle parked at LifeTime Fitness.
Oct. 20: A resident in the 8800 block of 154th Street reported someone had rummaged their vehicle.