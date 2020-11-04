The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Oct. 26-Nov. 2. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
BURGLARY
Oct. 30: A resident in the 13600 block of Monterey Avenue reported a burglary occurred at their residence sometime in October. Tools valued at approximately $500 were reported stolen.
FRAUD
Oct. 29: Officers are investigating a possible case of WIC/EBT fraud.
Oct. 10: The owner of a business in the 8500 block of 123rd Street reported fraudulent transactions on one of the company’s accounts totaling over $50,000. The case is under investigation.
HIT-AND-RUN
Oct. 28: An officer located a stop sign that had been struck by a vehicle at Highway 13 and Zinran Avenue.
Oct. 29: Officers received a report of a hit-and-run crash in the 7500 block of 150th Street.
Oct. 30: Officers received a report of a hit-and-run crash at the Savage Post Office.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Nov. 1: A window was broken out of a vehicle parked at LifeTime Fitness.
THEFT
Oct. 26: A resident in the 13700 block of Zarthan Avenue reported the theft of a political sign from her yard.
Oct. 26: A resident in the 12500 block of Natchez Avenue reported someone stole her catalytic converter from her vehicle overnight. The estimated loss is $2,000.
Oct. 27: A Cub Foods employee was cited for theft after she reportedly stole $60 from the cash register.
Oct. 27: A laptop was stolen from a vehicle in the 8100 block of 126th Street.
Oct. 28: A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a box truck parked at Thoroughbred Carpets.
Oct. 28: Officers received a report of a wallet stolen from a vehicle parked at the Murphy-Hanhrehan Park Reserve entrance. The vehicle’s window was broken to gain entry.
Oct. 29: A resident in the 8900 block of 154th Street reported the theft of a political sign.
THREATS
Oct: 31: Charges are pending against four suspects for their involvement in an alleged prank involving a weapon in the 14100 block of Virginia Avenue South.