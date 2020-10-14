The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Oct. 5-12. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT
Oct. 7: Officers received a report of a possible sexual assault that occurred at a residence in Savage.
FRAUD
Oct. 7: Officers received a report that a credit card stolen from a purse in Prior Lake was later used at Target.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Oct. 9: Officers are investigating reports of vandalism related to a political sign at Dakota Avenue and 150th Street.
Oct. 11: A resident reported vandalism-in-progress at the political sign located on Dakota Avenue and 150th Street. Officers made contact with the suspect and determined they’d only been taking photos and no crime had occurred.
Oct. 11: Officers received a report of a vehicle damaged in a hit-and-run crash in the Hy-Vee parking lot.
THEFT
Oct. 7: Officers received a report of items stolen from a vehicle in the 4600 block of River Crossing Court. The estimated loss is over $500.
Oct. 7: An employee of a business in the 8200 block of County Road 42 reported a theft.
Oct. 8: A resident in the 5000 block of Edgewater Court reported their political signs were stolen overnight.
Oct. 9: A resident in the 5400 block of Egan Drive reported his catalytic converter was cut from his vehicle sometime overnight. The estimated loss is $285.
Oct. 9: An employee of Target reported a shoplifting incident. The estimated loss is $900.
Oct. 9: An employee of a business in the 14100 block of Vernon Avenue reported the theft of gas and merchandise.
Oct. 11: A resident in the 9200 block of 123rd Street reported their political signs were stolen.