The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Sept. 14-21. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
DRUGS
Sept. 19: Charges are pending against a 19-year-old Burnsville man for possession of marijuana after officers responded to a rear-end crash at Dakota Avenue and 154th Street. No injuries were reported.
FRAUD
Sept. 18: A resident in the 14500 block of Quentin Avenue reported someone had fraudulently used her credit card to order a pair of shoes worth $250. The shoes were delivered to her address.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Sept. 17: Windows were reported broken on vehicles in the 13000 block of Natchez Avenue and the 4000 block of 126th Street.
ROBBERY
Sept. 18: A employee at the Speedway on O’Connell Road reported an attempted robbery had occurred around 6:45 a.m. The employee described the suspect as a white man wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, yellow gloves, dark pants, black shoes, brown glasses and a black face mask. The suspect reportedly entered the store, went up the counter and asked for scratch-off tickets. Then, while pointing a knife, the suspect repeatedly demanded the contents of the cash register. The store employee did not provide any money, and the suspect fled.
THEFT
Sept. 14: A resident in the 5100 block of Credit River Drive reported reported someone stole a check from his mailbox, altered it and cashed it.
Sept. 14: A resident in the 5700 block of O’Connell Circle reported the theft of a cellphone following a home delivery.
Sept. 15: A resident in the 5400 block of Riverwood Lane reported the theft of her husband’s wedding ring valued at $7,000. The theft is believed to have occurred approximately one year ago.
Sept. 15: A resident in the 4500 block of River Bend reported the theft of a package.
Sept. 16: Officers received a report of a catalytic converted stolen worth approximately $800 stolen from a Prius parked at a business on 123rd Street.
Sept. 17: A Burnsville resident reported their wallet had been stolen from their vehicle while they were working at a church in the 4000 block of Highway 13.
Sept. 17: A window was broken on a vehicle parked in the 8300 block of Egan Drive. A purse was stolen from the vehicle and the credit cards from inside the purse were later used.
Sept. 18: A resident reported someone broke their vehicle window and stole several items stolen from their vehicle while it was parked at Lifetime Fitness.
Sept. 19: Package thefts were reported by residents in the 9100 block of Windsor Avenue and the 8500 block of 139th Street.
THREATS
Sept. 20: Officers are investigating a report of a verbal threat made between co-workers at a business in the 14000 block of Highway 13. The threat reportedly involved a statement about shooting someone.