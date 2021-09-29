The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Sept. 20-27. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
DRUGS
Sept. 20: A 27-year-old Savage man was arrested in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor obstructing the legal process after officers responded to a drugs complaint in the 13800 block of Ottawa Avenue.
Sept. 25: Officers cited a 19-year-old Burnsville man for possession of more than 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle after conducting a traffic stop for poor driving conduct.
DWI
Sept. 20: Officers arrested a 49-year-old Savage woman in connection with third-degree DWI for test refusal, fourth-degree DWI, open bottle and crossing over a divided highway. The driver reportedly crossed the median and hit a northbound vehicle on Highway 13 at Zinran Avenue. There were no reported injuries.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Sept. 22: An employee of a business in the 7200 block of the Highway 13 Frontage Road reported the theft of a motor vehicle. The estimated loss is approximately $11,900.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Sept. 21: A city employee reported the city's pump houses on Connelly Parkway had been spray painted.
THEFT
Sept. 21: A resident in the 6500 block of Brook Lane reported their outdoor patio cushions were missing.
Sept. 22: A resident in the 8700 block of 154th Street reported a catalytic converter theft.
Sept. 23: Officers received a report of an attempted catalytic converter theft in the 5500 block of 123rd Street.
Sept. 24: A resident reported the theft of a bicycle from Prior Lake High School.