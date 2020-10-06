The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Sept. 28-Oct. 5. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
FRAUD
Sept. 29: A resident in the 13900 block of Aquila Court reported his identity had been fraudulently used to obtain a federal Small Business Association loan.
Oct. 4: Officers received a report that a credit card stolen from Edina was used fraudulently at Cub Foods in Savage.
HIT AND RUN
Sept. 28: A resident reported their vehicle had been damaged while parked in a private parking lot in the 12400 block Lynn Avenue.
Sept. 29: A resident reported their vehicle had been damaged while parked at Prior Lake High School.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Sept. 29: A vehicle was reported stolen from a business in the 9000 block of the Highway 101 Frontage Road. The vehicle was later recovered in Eagan and a suspect was arrested in Rochester.
Oct. 3: An employee of a business in the 5500 block of 123rd street reported a GMC pick-up truck and fishing boat were stolen from the property.
Oct. 5: An employee of a business in the 7400 block of 126th Street reported their truck and trailer had been stolen with landscaping equipment inside. The trailer was later found abandoned in St. Paul.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Sept. 28: Officers located “Biden 2020” spray painted on the bridge at Eagle Creek Parkway and Creek View Avenue.
Sept. 28: Anti-Semitic speech and a swastika were spray painted on the wall inside the portable toilet at O’Connell Park.
Oct. 1: An realtor in Idaho reported a potential buyer had damaged a home they were trying to sell in the 4400 block of 144th Street. Portions of the home were reportedly torn apart and some items were missing.
THEFT
Sept. 28: A resident reported their bicycle valued at $320 was stolen from the bike rack at Hy-Vee.
Sept. 29: A resident in the 15800 block of Utah Court reported $35,000 in cash stolen from their residence.
Sept. 30: Political signs were reported stolen from residences in the 13800 block of Virginia Avenue and the 13900 block of West Virginia Avenue.
Oct. 1: Items were stolen from vehicles parked outside homes in the 8600 block Carriage Hill Road, the 13600 block Ashcroft Alcove and the 1400 block of Virginia Avenue. Officers obtained surveillance photos of the suspects and posted the images to Facebook.
Oct. 2: An employee of Walgreens reported a man stole over $250 worth of cigarettes. A suspect has been identified.
Oct. 2: A resident in the 13700 block of Zarthan Avenue reported the theft of a political sign.
Oct. 2: A resident in the 4000 block of 126th Street reported a package was stolen from their front door and their laundry was stolen from the laundry room of their apartment complex.
THREATS
Sept. 30: A resident reported receiving a suspicious text message containing a video of an individual shooting a gun.
WARRANT
Oct. 1: A 42-year-old Le Sueur woman was arrested in the 8400 block of 132nd Lane on an outstanding Scott County warrant. She was also cited for possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers initially responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle.