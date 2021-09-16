The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Sept. 6-13. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
ASSAULT
Sept. 11: Officers arrested a 45-year-old Savage man in connection with domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call.
BURGLARY
Sept. 12: An employee of Giggle Gals Boutique reported the business had been burglarized and the cash register had been stolen. It appeared the door had been pried open.
DISTURBANCE
Sept. 9: Officers were called to break-up a fight at Savage Community Park between two adults who’d been playing softball.
Sept. 10: Officers cited a 37-year-old Savage woman for incident exposure after she reportedly urinated in the parking lot of a local tobacco store.
DRUGS
Sept. 7: Officers arrested a 42 year-old South Dakota woman in connection with drug possession after responding to a report of someone slumped inside a vehicle in the 7800 block of Connelly Parkway.
POLICE CHASE
Sept. 9: Shakopee police attempted who pull over a speeding motorcyclist, but the driver fled. Savage police later identified the suspect riding the motorcycle near Canterbury Park in Savage and attempted a traffic stop. The pursuit was called-off by Savage police after speeds exceeded 100 miles per hour on Glendale Road and County Road 42.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Sept. 6: Officers received a report of a hit-and-run in the parking lot of a Savage business in the 8200 block of County Road 42.
Sept. 9: Officers received a report of a hit-and-run at Egan Drive and Huntington Avenue.
Sept. 9: Officers received a report of a hit-and-run in the 8100 block of County Road 42.
Sept. 10: A resident in the 14800 block of O’Connell Road reported someone had broken their vehicle window.
THEFT
Sept. 6: Officers received a report of a catalytic converter theft in the 8600 block of 123rd Street.
Sept. 9: A resident in the 14900 block of River Oak Court reported mail had been stolen from her mailbox.
Sept. 9: An employee of a business in the 12500 block of Boone Avenue reported the theft of an amplifier valued at $500. The suspect later returned the item.
Sept. 10: Officers received a report of a catalytic converter theft in the 7400 block of South Park Drive.
Sept. 12: An employee of Kwik Trip reported a donation jar had been stolen from the counter.
Sept. 11: Officers received a report of catalytic converters stolen off delivery trucks in the 12900 block of Eagle Creek Parkway.
WARRANTS
Sept. 9: Officers arrested a 22-year-old man on an outstanding felony Anoka County warrant after responding to Taco Bell for an unwanted guest.