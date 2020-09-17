The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Sept. 7-14. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
CHILD ABUSE
Sept. 13: Officers received a report of malicious punishment of a child. The case was forwarded to the Richfield Police Department and a human services agency.
DWI:
Sept. 10: Charges are pending against a 21-year-old Farmington man for fourth-degree DWI and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after officers came across a car disabled on the roadside at Glendale Road and County Road 42.
Sept. 13: A 34-year-old Eagan man was arrested in connection with fourth-degree DWI and speeding after an officer conducted a traffic stop for speeding at Highway 13 and Lynn Avenue.
FRAUD
Sept. 9: Officers received a report of stolen credit cards used at a business in the 7400 block of Egan Drive.
Sept. 9: A resident in the 4900 block of South Park Drive reported losing around $9,600 in a phone scam regarding McAfee software.
HARASSMENT
Sept. 8: A resident in the 14500 block of Quebec Avenue reported being harassed by a former co-worker.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Sept. 9: A resident in the 3900 block of 141st Street reported her vehicle had been stolen while it was left running with the keys inside. As of Sept. 15, the vehicle had not been recovered.
RESTRAINING ORDER VIOLATIONS Sept. 7: A 26-year-old woman with no permanent address was arrested in connection with
violating a harassment restraining order after the protected party in Savage reported the violation.
Sept. 11: Officers arrested a 38-year-old Maple Plaine in connection with violating a harassment restraining order.
Sept. 12: Charges are pending against a Lakeville man for violating a domestic abuse no contact order in Savage.
THEFT
Sept. 10: A resident in the 7000 block of Lockslie Way reported a trailer stolen from his residence. Savage officers later recovered the abandoned trailer outside of a mini storage business at Highway 13 and 128th Street.
Sept. 13: Officers received a report of a catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle parked at a residence in the 9000 block of Highway 101.
Sept. 13: Officers received a report of a theft at a business in the 6100 block Egan Drive. The estimated loss is $500.
THREATS
Sept. 9: An employee of Walgreens reported two women had threatened a store employee for the political views displayed on her face mask.
WEAPONS
Sept. 11: A 36-year-old Illinois man was arrested in connection with felony fifth-degree drugs and a 22-year-old Wisconsin man was arrested in connection with carrying a pistol without a valid permit while officers assisted another agency with an investigation at Quality Inn.