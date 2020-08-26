The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 17-24. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
ASSAULT
Aug. 19: A 42-year-old Eagan man was arrested in connection with domestic assault and interfering with an emergency call following an incident in the 13200 block of Glenhurst Avenue.
Aug. 21: A 33-year-old Shakopee man was arrested in connection with misdemeanor domestic assault after officers responded to a disturbance in the 7200 block of Lake Ridge Drive.
Aug. 22: A 38-year-old Savage woman was cited for misdemeanor domestic assault after officers responded to an incident in the 4600 block of Carriage Hill Road.
DRUGS
Aug. 18: A 27-year-old Shakopee man was arrested in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and a 27-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of pharmacy hypodermic needles after officers responded to a report of two people slumped over in a vehicle 6000 block of 135th Street.
Aug. 20: Officers responded to a call of someone slumped in a vehicle in the 5900 block of Eagan Drive. A small amount of marijuana was located and destroyed, and the subject was warned.
DWI
Aug. 17: A 30-year-old Chaska man was cited for fourth-degree DWI and failure to stop for a traffic control device after running a red light at Highway 13 and Lynn Avenue.
Aug. 20: A 39-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested in connection with gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI and speeding at Highway 13 and Louisiana Avenue. The driver’s speed registered at 71 mph in a in a 55 mph zone and his blood alcohol concentration level registered at 0.19.
FRAUD
Aug. 17: A resident in the 13200 block of Yosemite Avenue reported losing $2,000 in a phone scam involving someone pretending to be an investigator.
Aug. 17: A resident in the 4800 block of Clearwater Circle reported losing $200 in an online ticket sales scam.
Aug. 19: A resident in the 7500 block of Southridge Lane reported losing approximately $3,000 in a scam involving someone impersonating an employee of Amazon.
Aug. 20: A Texas resident reported he’d been scammed and the suspect used the gift cards at Target in Savage.
Aug. 21: A resident in the 14900 block of Chestnut Lane reported someone had used his identify to obtain credit cards.
Aug. 22: A resident in the 14800 block of Yosemite Avenue reported they’d received a call from someone impersonating an officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration. The resident provided their social security number to the caller.
LITTER
Aug. 23: Officers located a laundry unit that had been dumped in the driveway of Hidden Valley Park.
OBSTRUCTING
Aug. 20: A 20-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no contact order in Savage.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
AUG. 19: An employee of a business in the 4800 block of 123rd Street reported someone had broken a window with a rock.
THEFT
Aug. 18: A 37-year-old woman from Oklahoma was cited for misdemeanor theft of services after she left a restaurant in the 4700 block of Highway 13 without paying her bill.
Aug. 20: A resident in the 13800 block of Ottawa Avenue reported $80 cash stolen from her residence.
Aug. 20: A resident in the 5600 block of 140th Street reported items were stolen from her vehicle parked in her driveway overnight.
Aug. 20: A resident in the 12800 block of Glenhurst Avenue reported medication had been stolen from their mailbox.
Aug. 21: A Target employee reported a man taking parts of a bike outside of Target. The man told officers he thought he could take parts because the bike had been abandoned. Officers advised the man to put the parts back.
Aug. 22: Two vehicles were broken into in the Murphy Hanrehan Park Reserve parking lot. A firearm was reported stolen.
THREATS
Aug. 18: A resident in the 4800 block of South Park Drive reported they were being blackmailed over social media with videos he sent over an online dating website. Officers determined the suspect is likely located outside of the United States.
WEAPONS
Aug. 23: A driver reported an unidentified individual had pointed a gun at him while following behind him in another vehicle near McColl Drive and Glendale Road. The caller wasn’t able to provide a license plate. There are no suspects.
WARRANTS
Aug. 21: Officers responded to a residence in the 13300 block of Monterey Avenue on a report of someone damaging property. A 21-year-old woman at the residence was arrested on two outstanding Scott County warrants for domestic assault.