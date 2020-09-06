The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 24-31. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
DWI
Aug. 27: A 56-year-old Savage man was arrested in connection with gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI and speeding after an officer conducted a traffic stop at Connelly Parkway and Yosemite Avenue. The man’s blood alcohol concentration registered at 0.18.
Aug. 29: A 27-year-old Savage man was cited in connection with fourth-degree DWI and open bottle possession at Dakota Avenue and 135th Street. An officer conducted a traffic stop for driving without headlights and the man’s blood alcohol concentration registered at 0.08.
Aug. 29: A 21-year-old Farmington man was cited in connection with fourth-degree DWI and driving without headlights at Lynn Ave and 123rd Street. The man’s blood alcohol concentration registered at 0.10.
FRAUD
Aug. 24: A Prior Lake resident reported his stolen credit cards were used at Target in Savage.
HIT-AND-RUN
Aug. 27: A Burnsville resident reported a hit-and-run at Egan Drive and Highway 13. A black truck reportedly left the scene of the crash.
LIQUOR VIOLATION
Aug. 26: Officers responded to a complaint of loud music and reckless driving in the 14300 block of Highway 13. An 18-year-old Prior Lake man was cited for underage liquor consumption and a 21-year-old was cited with furnishing alcohol to a person under 21.
OVERDOSE
Aug. 28: Officers responded to a vehicle that crashed into a light pole in the 6700 block of Egan Drive. Officers administered NARCAN to the driver, who had overdosed. A 29-year-old Cass Lake man and 36-year-old Cass Lake woman were both arrested on multiple drug-related charges.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Aug. 24: Officers received a report of graffiti in the Prior Lake High School parking lot. The estimated cost to repair damages is $300.
Aug. 24: A resident in the 9300 block of Country Drive reported someone had damaged their vehicle while trying to gain entry. The estimated cost to repair damages is $500.
Aug. 25: A business in the 7000 block of Highway 13 reported someone damaged their fence overnight.
Aug. 25: Officers received a report of damage to a vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 13. The victim reported an item thrown from another vehicle hit their windshield. The estimated cost of damages is $500.
Aug. 27: A resident in the 4200 block of Mccoll Drive reported his tires were slashed.
THEFT
Aug. 24: A resident in the 12500 block of Ottawa Avenue reported that his vehicle was broken into and items were stolen. The estimated loss is $450.
Aug. 28: Officers received a report of sunglasses valued at $645 stolen from a business in the 4200 block of Egan Drive.
Aug. 28: A resident in the 5600 block of Brook Lane reported two packages stolen from his front door. The estimated loss is over $800.
Aug. 29: Officers received several reports of property damage and theft involving flags. United States flags were reported damaged or stolen from properties in the 4100 block of 127th Trail, the 12700 block of Huntington Avenue and the 4000 block of 126th Terrace. A Trump flag and two political signs were also stolen nearby in the 12600 block of Inglewood Avenue.
Aug. 30: Two bicycles were reported stolen from Target.