The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 31-Sept. 7. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
DEATH
Sept. 2: Officers responded to a suspect overdose at Quality Inn around 3:30 a.m. A 35-year-old man was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
DRUGS
Sept. 7: A 20-year-old Savage man was arrested at Dakota Avenue and Dufferin Drive for felony possession of marijuana following a traffic stop for poor driving conduct.
FRAUD
Sept. 2: A Prior Lake woman reported she’d been involved in cashing a fraudulent check at Wings Financial. The woman claimed she’d been coerced by someone she met online.
Sept. 3: A resident reported she’d lost $100 in an email scam involving a business in St. Joseph, Missouri. The case was referred to authorities in Missouri.
HARASSMENT
Sept. 6: A resident in the 5700 block of Dufferin Drive reported their neighbor had raised their middle finger at them.
Sept. 6: A resident in the 14900 Dufferin Court reported online threats and harassment from a known suspect in Arizona.
OBSCENITY
Sept. 1: Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigators received information from Google regarding a Savage resident believed to be in possession of child pornography. The information was forwarded to federal investigators with the Department of Homeland Security.
OBSTRUCTING
Sept. 2: A 20-year-old Shakopee man was arrested in connection with violating an order for protection.
Sept. 3: A 37-year-old Minnetonka man was arrested in connection with violating a domestic abuse no contact order.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Aug. 31: A resident in the 14300 block of Allen Drive reported a BB-gun bullet hit her bedroom window. The estimated cost to repair damages is $400.
Sept. 6: A resident in the 14300 block of Kipling Avenue reported someone had thrown eggs at their vehicle.
Sept. 6: A resident in the 14900 block of Oakcrest Circle reported someone had cut their outdoor extension cord.
THEFT
Aug. 31: A Prior Lake man reported someone stole jumper cables out of his work truck while parked at a business in the 6400 block of Egan Drive. Officers located a man nearby in possession of the jumper cables. The cables were returned, and the owner did not want to pursue charges.
Sept. 1: A resident in the 8800 block of 136th Street reported someone had stolen checks from his mail.
Sept. 1: A resident reported someone had stolen his trailer from a commercial parking lot in the 8000 block 125th street. The estimated loss is $2,000.
Sept. 2: A woman reported someone broke her vehicle’s window and stole her wallet from the Lifetime Fitness parking lot. Her credit cards were later used at a nearby business.
Sept. 3: An employee of a business in the 7400 block of Egan Drive reported the theft of a cell phone valued at $800.
Sept. 5: Officers received a report of a catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle parked at Lifetime Fitness.
Sept. 6: Officers received a report of items stolen from a motor vehicle in the 15500 block of Murphy Lake Boulevard.
WARRANTS
Sept. 4: A 35-year-old Burnsville woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant for financial card fraud after an officer responded to a fight in the Lifetime Fitness parking lot.