The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents March 30 to April 6. This isn't a comprehensive list of all calls; they're included based on severity and other factors. Those accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
April 3: A 34-year-old Savage man was arrested in connection with misdemeanor domestic assault after he allegedly slapped a 5-year-old child and held her around the neck at the Quality Inn.
DRUGS
April 1: Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle following another vehicle at McColl Drive and Highway 13. The officers found the occupants of the vehicle were in possession of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana. The occupants were given a warning, and the items were destroyed.
DWI
April 5: A 59-year-old Shakopee man was arrested in connection with second-degree DWI, driving after cancellation and giving a false name after officers responded to a driving complaint in the 4000 block of Egan Drive.
THEFT
March 31: A business in the 8600 block of Egan Drive reported a theft. The estimated loss is $190.