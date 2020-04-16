The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents April 6-13. This isn’t a comprehensive list of all calls; they’re included based on severity and other factors. Those accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
April 6: Officers are investigating a report of vandalism at a residence 13500 block of Quentin Avenue.
April 7: Officers are investigating a property damage incident in which the Savage Sports Dome was slashed several times. The estimated cost to repair the damage is $5,000.
April 9: A city employee reported graffiti on city property in the 4400 block of Egan Drive.
THEFT
April 6: A resident in the 4100 block of 137th Street reported a garage door opener had been stolen from a vehicle.
April 10: A resident reported checks had been stolen from his vehicle while it was parked in the garage at an apartment complex in the 4100 of 126th Street. The checks were later used.
April 11: Officers received a report of a bicycle stolen from Savage Community Park.