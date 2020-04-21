Police lights

The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents April 13-20. This isn’t a comprehensive list of all calls; they’re included based on severity and other factors. Those accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.

ASSAULT 

April 13: A 36-year-old Savage man was arrested in connection with misdemeanor fifth-degree domestic assault and misdemeanor interference with an emergency call after officers responded to an assault in the 4100 block of 132nd Street. 

FRAUD

April 15: A resident in the 4400 block of 140th Street reported a check was stolen out of the mailbox, altered and cashed. The estimated loss is over $2,000. 

HIT-AND-RUN

April 14: A resident in the 14500 block of Princeton Avenue reported a delivery truck hit their mailbox and left the scene. Officers are working to contact the company. 

OBSTRUCTING  

April 17: Officers responded to several reported violations of the stay-home order. All parties were cooperative, and no citations were issued. 

PROPERTY DAMAGE 

April 15: A resident in the 13700 block of Glenhurst Avenue reported an ex-girlfriend had smashed windshields on two of his cars. 

THEFT

April 13: A Prior Lake resident reported the motor was stolen off of a boat stored at a business in the 5600 block of 125th Street. The estimated loss is $5,800. 

April 19: A resident in the 4600 block of 125th Street reported items were stolen from a vehicle parked outside the residence. 

Tags

Events

Recommended for you