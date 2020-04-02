The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents March 23-30.
DWI
March 27: A 47-year-old Savage man was arrested in connection with second-degree DWI after officers responded to a disturbance in the 13900 Woodridge Path. His blood alcohol content registered at 0.17.
OBSTRUCTING
March 29: Officers were called to a disturbance in the 12300 block of Boone Avenue. A juvenile was cited for fleeing officers on foot.
THEFT
March 23: A business in the 14100 block of Highway 13 reported a theft. The estimated loss is over $200.
March 23: A resident in the reported theft from their mailbox in the 8900 block 137th Street.
March 29: Officers received a report of a mail theft from the 9300 of Country Drive.