The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 20-27. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. People accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
FRAUD
July 22: Officers received a report from authorities in Wright County regarding forged checks used in Savage. Charges are pending against the suspect.
July 26: A resident in the 4800 block of 123rd street reported a family member had used his identity during an ambulance transport.
HIT-AND-RUN
July 27: Officers received a report of a motor vehicle damaged in a hit-and-run collision in the parking lot of Neisen's Sports Bar & Grill.
THEFT
July 20: A resident reported that his vehicle was broken into while he was parked at a business in the 15900 Egan Drive. The vehicle's window had been smashed and the owner's wallet was stolen.
July 20: A resident in the 14400 block of Kentucky Avenue reported their catalytic converter was stolen off their vehicle while it was parked in the driveway. The estimated loss is $2,000.
July 23: A resident at 123rd Street and Natchez Avenue reported that someone cut the lock and stole his bicycle that was tied to a tree overnight. The estimated loss is $450.
July 24: A resident in the 14100 block of Louisiana Avenue reported the theft of a package from their doorstep.
July 26: A 29-year-old Belle Plaine woman was cited for theft of merchandise after an employee of a business in the 12200 block of Zinran Avenue reported the theft.
TRAFFIC CRIMINAL
July 20: A 52-year-old Savage man was arrested for driving after cancellation after officers conducted a traffic stop at Dakota Avenue and Highway 13.
STATE ORDER
July 21: Officers responded to a violation of the state's emergency order at a restaurant in the 5700 block of Egan Drive. Employees were not wearing gloves, and the restaurant management was advised to correct the violation.