The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 27 through Aug. 3. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. People accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
July 28: A 46-year-old Burnsville man was arrested in the 4600 block of Highway 13 in connection with domestic assault.
Aug. 1: A 37-year-old Farmington man was arrested in connection with gross misdemeanor domestic assault after officers responded to a home in the 14300 block of Princeton Avenue.
BURGLARY
Aug. 2: Officers received a report of cut locks at a storage business in the 4000 block of Highway 13.
DWI
July 28: A 33-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested in connection with third-degree DWI and driving without a license after an officer conducted a traffic stop for poor driving conduct at Highway 13 and 126th Street.
Aug. 1: A 35-year-old Burnsville man was cited for fourth-degree DWI, driving after revocation and failure to carry proof of insurance after officers responded to a driving complaint at Lynn Avenue and 123rd Street. The driver’s blood alcohol concentration registered at .13.
Aug. 2: A 33-year-old Savage man was charged with third-degree DWI — under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane — after an officer conducted a traffic stop at Highway 101 and Boone Avenue. His blood alcohol level registered at .20.
FRAUD
July 27: A resident in the 6400 block of South Park Drive reported someone wrote a fraudulent check using their business name.
July 28: An employee of a business in the 12600 block of Creek View Avenue reported fraudulent use of a credit card.
HARASSMENT
July 29: A resident in the 6200 block of North View Lane reported receiving harassing phone calls.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
July 27: A 24-year-old woman was arrested and cited for property damage after a Taco Bell employee reported a former employee was damaging property.
July 28: Officers received a report of a hit-and-run outside a business in the 14300 block of Highway 13.
July 30: Officers received a report of a hit-and-run at Connelly Parkway and Highway 13. The victim described the suspect’s vehicle as a red and white SUV.
July 31: Officers received a report of a hit-and-run at Egan Drive and Vernon Avenue. The victim said the suspect made a quick lane change and hit the front of her vehicle. The suspect vehicle is described as a gold Honda Civic or Honda Accord. The estimated cost to repair damage on the victim’s vehicle is $2,000.
THEFT
July 28: Officers received a report of a theft of a political sign at Egan Drive and Dakota Avenue. The estimated loss is $300.
July 30: A business in the 13900 block of Highway 13 reported a customer’s vehicle had been broken into overnight. It is unknown if anything was taken.
Aug. 1: Officers received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle in the 6700 block of Egan Drive.
Aug. 2: A resident in the 15000 block of Oakcrest Court reported a theft from a motor vehicle parked in the driveway.
Aug 2: A resident in the 14900 block of Monterey Avenue reported two vehicles in the driveway had been rummaged through and items were stolen from one.
WARRANT
July 27: A 40-year-old Madison man was arrested in the 12400 block of Joppa Avenue on an outstanding warrant. Officers responded to the residence on reports of a verbal disturbance.
WEAPONS
July 31: A 38-year-old Edina man was arrested in connection with various charges after officers conducted a traffic stop for failure to change lanes when passing an emergency vehicle at Highway 13 and Glenhurst Avenue. In addition to the Ted Foss Law violation, he was arrested in connection with possession of a handgun with an invalided permit, no proof of insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and felony possession of cannabis oil.
July 31: Charges are pending against a 22-year-old Minneapolis man after officers responded to a report of a man sleeping behind the wheel of a vehicle in the 7400 block of Egan Drive. Charges pending include possession of a small amount of marijuana, fourth-degree DWI — under the influence of a controlled substance, carrying a pistol while under the influence of a controlled substance, carrying a pistol without a permit and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.