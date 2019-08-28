The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 19-26. The Savage Pacer does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Crimes are included based on severity, impact on public safety and other factors. People accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
BURGLARY
Aug 19: Officers received reports of doors being forced open on homes under construction in the 15700 block of Wyoming Avenue, 6800 block of 151st Street and 15800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Copper pipe was reported stolen from one of the homes. The combined estimated cost of damages is $3,300.
DWI
Aug. 19: A 40-year-old Hopkins woman was arrested in connection with speeding at 67 mph in a 55 mph zone and second-degree DWI after an officer conducted a traffic stop for poor driving conduct at Highway 13 West and Rhode Island Avenue South. Her blood alcohol content registered at 0.24.
FRAUD
Aug. 20: Officers discovered stolen checks while responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 4900 block of McColl Drive.
Aug. 22: A resident in the 12600 block of Ensign Avenue reported losing $6,000 in a phone scam involving purchasing Target gift cards to pay for a new Social Security number.
HIT-AND-RUN
Aug 21: Officers received a report of a hit-and-run in the Hy-Vee parking lot.
Aug 21: Someone reported witnessing a vehicle back into another vehicle and drive away in the Springs at Egan Drive parking lot.
Aug 21: Officers received a report of a hit-and-run on Highway 13 and Quentin Avenue.
Aug. 23: A resident reported someone hit their vehicle while parked at Quality Inn overnight.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Aug. 22: A resident in the 3900 block of 141st Street reported the tires on her car were slashed.
THEFT
Aug. 22: Officers received a report of a wallet stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 5000 block of Edgewater Drive.
Aug 22: Officers received a report of items stolen from a vehicle in the 3900 block of 141st Street. The estimated loss is $1,000.
Aug. 23: A woman reported her wallet was stolen from her vehicle at a residence in the 4400 block of Highway 13.