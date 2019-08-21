The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 12-19. The Savage Pacer does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Crimes are included based on severity, impact on public safety and other factors. People accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
BURGLARY
Aug. 15: A resident in the 13700 block of Princeton Court reported items were stolen from their garage.
DRUGS
Aug. 13: A 35-year-old Savage woman was arrested in the 14000 block of Kipling Avenue South on a felony Scott County Warrant and in connection with felony fifth-degree drug possession for suspected methamphetamine.
DWI
Aug. 17: Charges are pending against a 57-year-old Maple Grove man following a crash at Dan Patch Drive and McColl Drive. The man was transported to the hospital with possible head injuries, and blood alcohol content results are pending.
FRAUD
Aug. 17: An employee of a business in the 8100 block of County Road 42 reported fraudulent transactions at the store. The estimated loss is over $1,500.
OBSTRUCTING
Aug. 14: A 38-year-old West St. Paul man was arrested in the 12600 block of Kiping Avenue in connection with felony violation of an order for protection.
THEFT
Aug. 12: A resident in the 4600 block of 129th Street reported a theft from an unlocked vehicle. The estimated loss is $1,200.
Aug. 13: A resident in the 14300 block of Utah Avenue reported a theft from an unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway. The estimated loss is $120.
TRAFFIC CRIMINAL
Aug. 16: A 25-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested in connection with driving after cancellation and failing to stop for an accident after officers determined the man was involved in two accidents in Savage and left the scene of both.