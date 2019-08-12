The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 5-12. The Savage Pacer does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Crimes are included based on severity, impact on public safety and other factors. Those accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
BURGLARY
Aug. 6: Three Rivers Park District reported someone broke into their maintenance shed and stole items valued at about $400.
Aug. 11: Officers received a report of golf equipment stolen from a garage in the 9300 block of 134th Street.
LIQUOR VIOLATION
Aug. 9: An 18-year-old Savage man in the 5600 block of 136th Court was cited for hosting an event where underage people were consuming alcohol and for liquor consumption after officers responded to a complaint of loud music.
OBSCENITY
Aug. 9: A 47-year-old Prior Lake man was cited for misdemeanor public nuisance and misdemeanor disorderly conduct after officers received a report that he smeared fecal matter from his neighbor's dog on his neighbor's door.
OBSTRUCTING
Aug. 10: A 52-year-old man with no permanent address who is currently incarcerated is charged with felony violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Aug. 5: A resident in the 4200 block of 126th Street reported someone had damaged the hood of her car.
Aug. 6: A business in the 12400 block of Boone Avenue reported someone had tried to open their locked mailbox.
Aug. 11: A 20-year-old Savage man was cited for fourth-degree criminal damage to property after a resident in the 14900 block of Credit View Drive reported damage to their landscaping.
THEFT
Aug. 5: A resident in the 5300 block of 143rd Street reported a license plate stolen from a motor vehicle. Officers took another report of stolen license plates in the 14100 block of Alabama Avenue.
Aug. 5: Allen's Towing reported someone stole a motor vehicle and damaged the business's fence.
Aug. 6: A resident in the 12400 block of Cavell Avenue South reported someone stole mail from the mailbox.
Aug. 8: A resident in the 4300 block of 126th Street reported a theft from a parked vehicle in the driveway. The estimated loss is $140.
Aug. 9: A resident in the 5200 block of 139th Street reported checks stolen from her mailbox.