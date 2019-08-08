The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 29 - Aug. 5. The Savage Pacer does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Crimes are included based on severity, impact on public safety and other factors. People accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
July 31: A 28-year-old woman with no permanent address was arrested in the 5700 block of 134th Street in connection with felony domestic assault and two counts of obstructing the legal process. The suspect reportedly assaulted a woman, broke a television set by throwing rocks and kicked responding officers.
Aug. 1: A 43-year-old Burnsville man was arrested in connection with felony domestic assault in the 4300 block of Joppa Circle.
BURGLARY
July 29: Officers received a report of a residential burglary in the 4000 block of 126th Street. A sliding door had been damaged, and $1,500 in cash was stolen.
DRUGS
Aug. 2: A 26-year-old Marshall man and a 21-year-old Lake Benton woman were arrested in connection with felony fifth-degree drug possession of a controlled substance after officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the 5700 block of Egan Drive.
Aug. 3: A 25-year-old Burnsville man was arrested in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 3900 block of Egan Drive.
DWI
Aug. 4: A 44-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested in connection with fourth-degree DWI after an officer conducted a traffic stop for failing to stop at a red light at Highway 13 and Lynn Avenue.
FRAUD
July 29: A resident in the 7200 block of Lake Ridge Drive reported losing around $10,000 in a scam related to claiming lottery winnings.
July 29: Officers received two reports of residents losing around $1,000 each in a scam related to sending Google Play cards.
HARASSMENT
July 30: A woman reported someone had yelled at her to "go back to her country" in the 3900 block of 141st Street.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
July 30: Officers received a report of property damage to padlocks at the softball fields at Prior Lake High School.
THEFT
July 30: Camera equipment was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 13900 block of Yosemite Avenue. A suspect was identified after pawning the items.
July 30: Officers received a report of cash stolen from a locker at Life Time Fitness.
Aug. 1: Officers received a report of fraudulent debit card charges made in Burnsville after the card was stolen from Neisen's Sports Bar & Grill.
Aug. 2: An employee an auto repair shop reported the theft of vehicle equipment from a vehicle parked in the parking lot. The estimated loss is $600.
Aug. 2: A resident reported a bicycle stolen from Canterbury Park.
Aug. 3: A woman reported her vehicle window was broken and her purse, wallet and cash were stolen parked in a parking lot at Murphy Hanrehan Park Reserve. The estimated loss is $600.
WEAPONS
Aug. 1: Officers received a report that a man had pulled a knife on someone in the Cub Foods parking lot following a road rage incident.
Aug. 4: Officers received a report of a knife being carried by someone involved in a suspected drug deal in the 4100 block of 126th Street.