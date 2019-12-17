The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 9-16. The Savage Pacer does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Crimes are included based on severity, impact on public safety and other factors. People accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
DWI
Dec. 12: A 28-year-old Hopkins man was arrested in connection with fourth-degree DWI and failure to stop at a crash site after his vehicle was struck by another vehicle. His blood alcohol content registered at .09. The driver of the other vehicle was cited for failure to yield.
FRAUD
Dec. 9: Officers are investigating a report of a check stolen from a mailbox in the 12500 block of Rhode Island Ave. The estimated loss is $1,600.
Dec. 9: Officers received a report of a phone scam. The victim purchased a $500 gift card and provided the card information over the phone.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Dec. 11: Officers received a report of a vehicle stolen while it was left running in a parking lot of a business in the 4700 block of 123rd Street. The vehicle was later recovered in New Hope. A suspect has been identified.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Dec. 14: A man reported his vehicle's window was smashed by someone while it was parked at a business in the 5700 block of Egan Drive.
THEFT
Dec. 15: A resident reported the theft of a package from their doorstep in the 13600 block of Glendale Trail.