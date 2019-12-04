The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 25 to Dec. 2. The Savage Pacer does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Crimes are included based on severity, impact on public safety and other factors. People accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
DWI
Nov. 25: A 57-year-old woman with no permanent address was arrested in connection with third-degree DWI and open bottle after officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles with no injuries in the 6800 block of 140th Street. The woman's blood alcohol content registered at 0.15.
Nov. 28: A 41-year-old Orono man was arrested in connection with fourth-degree DWI after officers conducted a traffic stop at Highway 101 and 169 for speeding. His blood alcohol content registered at .07.
Nov. 29: A 36-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested in connection with misdemeanor fourth-degree DWI and gross misdemeanor third-degree test refusal after officers conducted a traffic stop at Glendale Road and 131st Street West.
Nov. 29: A 32-year-old Savage man was arrested in connection with fourth-degree DWI and third-degree test refusal after officers responded to a welfare check in the 14200 block of O'Connell Road.
THEFT
Nov. 25: Officers received a report of $1,500 in cash stolen from a home in the 6700 block of 140th Street.
Nov. 26: An employee of Curbside Lawn reported the theft of wood pallets.
Nov. 27: A resident in the 13400 block of Hillsboro Avenue reported the theft of a package valued at over $200.
WARRANT
Dec. 1: A 38-year-old Savage woman was arrested on an outstanding Scott County felony drug warrant at a home in the 7800 block of Connelly Parkway.