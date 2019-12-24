The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 16-23. The Savage Pacer does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Crimes are included based on severity, impact on public safety and other factors. People accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
DWI
Dec. 12: A 40-year-old Ohio man was arrested in connection with misdemeanor fourth-degree DWI and gross misdemeanor test refusal after officers responded to a complaint of an intoxicated man at a Savage business in the 4800 block of 123rd Street.
FRAUD
Dec. 16: A resident in the 7500 block of Taylor Drive reported losing $260 in a phone scam in which he sent gift cards to pay a utilities bill.
THEFT
Dec. 18: Officers received a report of tools and a propane tank stolen from a construction trailer in the 6300 133rd Street. The estimated loss is $1,000.
Dec. 18: A resident reported a license plate stolen from their vehicle in the 13600 block of Monterey Avenue.
Dec. 19: Officers received a report of mail strewn about the street in the 12400 block of Natchez Avenue.
Dec. 20: Officers received a report of a large heater stolen from a construction site in the 15600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Dec. 21: An employee of a business in the 4000 block of Egan Drive reported the theft of a money jar for charity.
WARRANTS
Dec. 19: Officers responded to a report of a man knocking on a door at a residence in the 4900 block of 144th Street. The 30-year-old Savage man was arrested on a felony warrant out of Wisconsin and appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine.
Dec. 21: A 50-year-old Savage man was arrested on an outstanding warrant after officers responded to a 911 hang-up at a residence in the 7500 block of 138th Street.