The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 2-9. The Savage Pacer does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Crimes are included based on severity, impact on public safety and other factors. People accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
BURGLARY
Dec. 2: Officers received a report of a burglarized storage unit in the 7800 128th Street.
Dec. 4: Officers received two reports of burglaries at homes under construction in the 4200 and 4000 block of 129th Street.
DWI
Dec. 6: A 44-year-old Eagan man was arrested in connection with fourth-degree degree DWI, failure to drive in a single lane and driving without a valid license on Texas Avenue. His blood alcohol content registered at 0.10.
Dec. 6: A 66-year-old Savage man was arrested in connection with third-degree DWI at 123rd Street and Lynn Avenue. His blood alcohol content registered at 0.17.
Dec. 7: A 78-year-old Shakopee man was arrested in connection with fourth-degree DWI and driving after cancellation at County Road 42 and McKenna Road. His blood alcohol content registered at 0.09.
Dec. 8: A 26-year-old Rosemount man was arrested in connection with fourth-degree DWI after an employee from a local business reported someone slumped over in a vehicle in the parking lot in the 5800 block of Egan Drive. His blood alcohol content registered at 0.14.
HIT-AND-RUN
Dec. 6: A Savage resident reported her vehicle was struck while at a Savage business in the 5700 block of Loftus Drive. The estimated loss is $3,000.
Dec. 6: A Savage resident reported a hit-and-run occurred in the 14000 block of Highway 13.
MOTOR VEHICLE
Dec. 4: A resident in the 14100 block of Louisiana Avenue reported a vehicle stolen. The vehicle was recovered in Farmington, and there is a suspect.
OBSCENITY
Dec. 3: Officers received a report of a woman urinating in the Cub Foods parking lot. The incident had been recorded on video and posted in the "Concerned Citizens of Prior Lake" Facebook page. The video was removed, and officers were unable to identify the woman.
THEFT
Dec. 2: Officers received a report of a trailer that was broken into while it was parked at a Savage business in the 12700 block of Creekview Avenue. Items valued around $1,200 were stolen.
Dec. 5: Officers received a report of a theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in the parking lot of a Savage business in the 8000 block of Highway 101.