The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Jan. 27 to Feb. 3. The Savage Pacer does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded; crimes are included based on severity, impact on public safety and other factors. Those accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
Jan. 28: A 28-year-old Savage woman was charged with misdemeanor domestic assault after officers were called to a residence in the 13200 block of Monterey Avenue.
Jan. 30: A 37-year-old Savage man was arrested in connection with misdemeanor domestic assault after officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 13100 block of Glenhurst Avenue.
DWI
Jan. 30: A 25-year-old Prior Lake woman was charged with gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI after officers conducted a traffic stop for poor driving conduct at Hanrehan Lake Boulevard and Monterey Avenue South. Her blood alcohol content registered at 0.13.
OBSTRUCTING
Jan. 30: A St. Paul man was cited for violating a harassment restraining order after a Savage resident reported the violation.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Jan. 28: A Burnsville man reported his windshield was damaged by a pellet gun while he was driving at Highway 13 and McColl Drive.
Jan. 29: Officers are investigating a report of property damage caused by a hit-and-run in the Buffalo Tap parking lot.
THEFT
Jan. 27: Officers received a report of a power distributor stolen from a construction site in the 12300 block of Ottawa Avenue.
Jan. 27: Officers received a report of windows smashed out and a wallet stolen from a vehicle parked at Fabcon.
Jan. 29: A resident reported items valued at over $1,000 were stolen from their vehicle while parked at Prior Lake High School. Items reported stolen include a watch and jacket.
Feb. 1: A resident in the 13800 block of Inglewood Avenue reported electronics stolen from a vehicle parked outside the residence.