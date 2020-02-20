The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Feb. 10-17. The Savage Pacer does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded; crimes are included based on severity, impact on public safety and other factors. Those accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
Feb. 11: A 51-year-old Savage man was arrested in connection with interfering with an emergency telephone call and domestic assault after officers were called to a home in the 4800 block of Spruce Lane.
Feb. 15: A 37-year-old man was charged with domestic assault and interfering with emergency telephone calls after police said he assaulted a woman in the 4000 block of 125th Street.
DWI
Feb. 15: A 28-year-old Rosemount woman was arrested in connection with second-degree DWI after officers responded to a welfare check in the 12200 block of Zinran Avenue. Her blood alcohol content registered at 0.25.
HIT-AND-RUN
Feb. 13: Officers received a report of a hit-and-run at a town home complex in the 4100 block of 141st Street.
Feb. 14: A resident in the 4000 block of 125th Street reported her vehicle was hit while it was parked in the alleyway.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Feb. 13: An employee of Marty's Auto reported a vehicle stolen from their lot.
OBSTRUCTING
Feb. 14: A 21-year-old Savage man was arrested in connection with interfering with emergency telephone calls after officers responded to a 911 hangup at a home in the 13700 block of Dan Patch Drive.
THEFT
Feb. 11: A resident in the 12700 block of Independence Avenue reported mail had been stolen from their mailbox and checks had been fraudulently cashed. A similar report was made three days later in the same block.
Feb. 16: Officers are investigating a report of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle in the 4000 block of 126th Street.