The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Feb. 3 to Feb. 10. The Savage Pacer does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded; crimes are included based on severity, impact on public safety and other factors. Those accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
Feb. 2: A 21-year-old Bloomington man was charged with fourth-degree assault on a peace officer after officers responded to a report of two men harassing a resident in the 14500 block of Beverly Lane. The man was uncooperative and spit on an officer, according to charging documents.
BURGLARY
Feb. 4: An employee from the Quality Inn reported cash stolen from a vending machine.
Feb. 6: A resident in the 13000 block of Vernon Avenue reported items were moved around inside their home. There were no signs of forced entry.
FRAUD
Feb. 4: Officers received a report of a stolen and altered check being used at Lifetime Fitness.
Feb. 6: Officers are investigating a report of stolen credit cards being used at Target. There is a suspect.
HIT-AND-RUN
Feb. 6: Officers are investigating a report of a hit-and-run in the Hy-Vee parking lot.
OBSTRUCTING
Feb. 3: Charges are pending against a 46-year-old Savage man in connection with violating an order for protection.
THEFT
Feb. 3: A resident reported his front license plate was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked in the 6100 block of 151st Street.
Feb. 4: A resident reported items stolen from her purse while she was at Life Time Fitness. The estimated loss is approximately $1,350.
Feb. 4: An employee of Carbone's Pizzeria reported two males entered the restaurant and stole the tip jar.
TRAFFIC CRIMINAL
Feb. 5: A 21-year-old Brooklyn Center man was arrested in connection with multiple driving-related charges after a traffic stop at Highway 13 and Quentin Avenue.