The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Feb. 17-24. The Savage Pacer does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded; crimes are included based on severity, impact on public safety and other factors. Those accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT
Feb. 24: Officers arrested a 34-year-old Savage man in connection with criminal sexual conduct. Charges are pending.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Feb. 21: A resident reported a vehicle was keyed while parked in the 14100 block of Louisiana Avenue.
Feb. 21: Officers received a report of a vehicle damaged in a hit-and-run crash in the Target parking lot.
THEFT
Feb. 18: A resident in the 13700 block of Hillsboro Avenue reported mail was stolen from a mailbox.
Feb. 20: A resident in the 4100 block of 126th Street reported the theft of a package delivered to the residence.
Feb. 20: Police received a report of windows broken and items stolen from a vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 13. The estimated loss is over $1,000.
Feb. 21: An employee of King Cargo reported five catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles parked in their lot. The estimated loss is over $5,000.