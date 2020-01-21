The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Jan. 13-20. The Savage Pacer does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Crimes are included based on severity, impact on public safety and other factors. Those accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
DWI
Jan. 17: A 73-year-old Savage man was arrested in connection with fourth-degree DWI and third-degree refusal to test after officers responded to a single-vehicle crash off of Connelly Parkway.
FRAUD
Jan. 14: A resident in the 7100 block of McCain Court reported a check stolen from her mailbox that was later cashed at a local business.
Jan. 14: A resident in the 15000 block of Bridgewater Drive reported checks were stolen from a mailbox, altered and cashed.
Jan. 14: Officers received separate reports of someone using stolen credit cards at a business in the 14100 block of Vernon Avenue and a business in the 14100 block of Highway 13.
MOTOR VEHICLE
Jan. 19: Officers received a report of a vehicle stolen from Fabcon.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Jan. 16: A resident in the 3900 block of Egan Drive reported their vehicle window was smashed by a known suspect.
Jan. 17: A resident in the 13900 block of Yosemite Avenue reported their vehicle window was broken out.
THEFT
Jan. 14: An employee of a business in the 14300 block of Highway 13 reported a shoplifting incident with an estimated loss of $600.
Jan. 18: A 22-year-old Burnsville man was cited for misdemeanor theft after police said he shoplifted two video game controllers from Target.
Jan. 19: A business in the 12200 block of Zinran Avenue reported a theft with an estimated loss of $200.
WARRANTS
Jan. 1: A 32-year-old Savage man was arrested in the 14800 block of Quentin Avenue on an outstanding Brown County Warrant.
Jan. 14: A 22-year-old Savage man was arrested on an outstanding Scott County warrant in the 5900 block of 134th Street.