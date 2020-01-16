The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Jan. 6-13. The Savage Pacer does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Crimes are included based on severity, impact on public safety and other factors. Those accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
FRAUD
Jan. 7: A resident in the 9300 block of Preserve Circle reported losing approximately $1,000 in a phone scam involving purchasing gift cards.
HIT-AND-RUN
Jan. 7: Officers received a report of a hit-and-run that occurred in the parking lot at Prior Lake High School.
OBSTRUCTING
Jan. 12: Officers were responding a report of a suspicious vehicle at Lifetime Fitness when the suspect vehicle, a white Chevy Tahoe, fled the scene. The suspects were not located after a pursuit in Savage.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Jan. 6: A resident in the 4000 block of 141st Street reported someone slashed a vehicle's tires.
Jan. 8: A resident in the 4100 block of McColl Drive reported windows were broken out of a vehicle.
THEFT
Jan. 6: Officers received a report of a theft of two welders valued at approximately $12,000 from a construction site in the 8100 block of 157th Street.
Jan. 7: A resident in the 9000 block of Preserve Trail reported license plates were stolen from a vehicle parked in their driveway.
Jan. 7: Tools were reported stolen from a construction trailer in the 8600 block of Eagle Creek Circle.
Jan. 7: Officers received a report of a theft of basketball shoes from Prior Lake High School.
Jan. 9: Officers received a report of a wallet stolen from Prior Lake High School.