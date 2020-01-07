The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 30 to Jan. 6. The Savage Pacer does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded; incidents are included based on severity, impact on public safety and other factors. People accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
Dec. 31: A 33-year-old Deer River man was charged with felony fourth-degree assault of a police officer, felony domestic assault and obstructing the legal process after officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 4200 block of McColl Drive.
Jan. 5: A 38-year-old Savage man was arrested in connection with domestic assault after officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 4400 block of 137th Street.
DWI
Jan. 1: An 18-year-old Burnsville man was arrested in connection with fourth-degree DWI, underage drinking and driving, underage consumption and driving instruction permit violation after officers responded to a vehicle crashed into a snow bank at Quebec Avenue and 144th Street.
Jan. 3: A 25-year-old Savage woman was arrested in connection with third-degree DWI, second-degree test refusal and failure to obey a traffic control device after officers conducted a traffic stop for running a red light at South Park Drive and Highway 13.
FRAUD
Dec. 31: A business in the 4200 block of Egan Drive reported financial transaction card fraud. A similar incident took place in Bloomington. Juvenile suspects were identified.
Jan. 3: A resident in the 14700 block of Quentin Avenue reported losing over $4,000 in a scam involving a dating website.
HIT-AND-RUN
Dec. 31: A resident in the 13300 block of Nevada Avenue reported a fence was damaged in a hit-and-run crash.
Dec. 31: Officers are investigating a report of a hit-and-run crash in the Target parking lot.
MOTOR VEHICLE
Jan. 2: A 28-year-old Savage man was arrested in connection with felony receiving stolen property and felony fifth-degree drug possession after officers initiated a traffic stop on a stolen motor vehicle on Quentin Avenue.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Dec. 30: A woman in the 4000 block of 141st reported someone slashed her tires. A suspect was identified.
TRAFFIC CRIMINAL
Jan. 1: A 59-year-old Oakdale man was cited for driving after cancellation and parking in a reserved parking space without a handicap permit displayed at a business in the 6100 block of Egan Drive.