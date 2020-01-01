The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 23-31. The Savage Pacer does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Crimes are included based on severity, impact on public safety and other factors. People accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
Dec. 27: A 35-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested in connection with fifth-degree assault in the 4100 block of 126th Street.
BURGLARY
Dec. 25: Charges are pending against suspects in an attempted burglary at a business in the 12200 block of Zinran Avenue. The case is connected to another incident in Shakopee.
DWI
Dec. 27: A 23-year-old Shakopee man was arrested in connection with second-degree DWI after officers responded to a person slumped inside a vehicle at a business in the 6500 block of Loftus Lane. His blood alcohol content registered at 0.22.
THEFT
Dec. 23: A employee of a business in the 7400 block of Egan Drive reported roughly $200 worth of cigarettes were stolen.
Dec. 26: Officers received a report of a theft of air condition coils from an outdoor storage unit.
THREATS
Dec. 26: Officers received a report of possible threats related to an ongoing incident with the neighbor from a resident in the 14900 block of Louisiana Avenue.
WEAPONS
Dec. 31: A juvenile reported a robbery and discharged a firearm inside their residence. There were no injuries. The incident remains under investigation, but police said there's no evidence of a robbery. The juvenile was taken to the hospital and later to jail. Officers used no force during the incident.