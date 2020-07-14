The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 6-13. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
ASSAULT
July 8: A 57-year-old Savage man was arrested in connection with misdemeanor domestic assault after officers responded to a residence in the 13400 block of Zarthan Avenue.
July 10: A 48-year-old Savage man is charged with third-degree domestic assault causing substantial bodily harm after officers responded to a residence in the 12300 block of Ottawa Avenue.
July 12: A 33-year-old Eagan man was arrested in the 3900 block of 141st Street in connection with gross misdemeanor domestic assault.
BURGLARY
July 10: A resident in the 4300 block of 137th Street reported items were stolen from their garage.
DWI
July 8: A 21-year-old Savage man was arrested in connection with fourth-degree DWI — under the influence of a controlled substance. An officer conducted a traffic stop after observing the suspect fail to stop at a traffic light at Edgewood Avenue South and South Park Drive.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
July 8: An employee of a business in the 4300 block of Egan Drive reported a broken window.
July 8: A resident in the 14600 block of Quebec Avenue reported damage to his garage door.
July 9: A resident in the 13600 block of Monterey Avenue reported damage to the tires on their vehicle.
THEFT
July 6: Officers received a report of business deposit box in the 14900 block of Louisiana Avenue being damaged and mail possibly being stolen.
July 7: A resident in the 14000 block of Yosemite Avenue reported items were stolen from his vehicle overnight.
July 8: A business in the 6100 block Egan Drive reported a shoplifting incident. The estimated loss is over $400.
TRAFFIC CRIMINAL
July 9: A 21-year-old Savage man was cited for attempting to escape motor vehicle tax, driving after revocation and no proof of insurance after officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at the O'Connell Fire Station.