The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 8-15. The Savage Pacer does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ARSON
July 13: Officers received a report of an arson at Boudin's Acres Park. A portable toilet and surrounding shelter were destroyed.
BURGLARY
July 9: A resident in the 13100 block of Meadow Lane reported a theft from two vehicles parked in an open garage. Items reported stolen included medication and gift cards.
July 10: An employee of a business in the 12400 block of Zinran Avenue reported a burglary after roughly $1,000 was taken from a cash register.
DRUGS
July 14: A 43-year-old Coon Rapids man was arrested in connection with felony drug possession and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and on an outstanding Hennepin County felony warrant. Officers made contact with the man in the parking lot of 6100 block of Egan Drive.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
July 8: A public works employee reported a hate symbol carved into a shelter at Canterbury Park.
THEFT
July 8: An employee of a business in the 12700 block of Creek View Avenue reported a theft of tools and other property from a vehicle.
July 9: A resident in the 3900 block of 141st Street reported his vehicle registration tabs were stolen from the license plate of a vehicle parked in the driveway.
July 11: A 30-year-old Sandstone man was arrested in connection with theft following a report of a man stealing a vacuum from Target. The man fled officers on foot before being taken into custody.