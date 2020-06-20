The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents June 8 through June 15. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
BURGLARY
June 8: Officers responded to an attempted burglary in the 14500 block of Kippling Avenue. The homeowner reported someone tried to force open a window while the home was occupied.
FRAUD
June 10: Charges are pending against a 25-year-old Shakopee man for felony check forgery and possession of stolen property after officers responded to a report of someone attempting to cash a fraudulent check at Wings Financial Credit Union.
June 10: Charges are pending against a 26-year-old Savage man for gross misdemeanor motor vehicle tax evasion, no insurance, operating an unregistered vehicle, failure to transfer title and driving after revocation following a traffic stop in the 5600 block of Highway 13.
June 10-12: Officers received numerous reports of identity theft related to false unemployment claims.
THEFT
June 12: A 34-year-old Prior Lake woman was arrested in for gross misdemeanor theft in connection to an incident reported by a Target employee. The suspect also worked at Target. The estimated theft totaled over $500.
June 14: An employee of Carbone’s Pizzeria reported the theft of a tip jar.