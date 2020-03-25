The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents March 16-23. The Savage Pacer does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded; crimes are included based on severity, impact on public safety and other factors. Those accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
March 16: A 26-year-old Eden Prairie man was arrested in connection with assault and drug-related charges after officers responded to an assault in the 4300 block of Highway 13.
March 22: A 32-year-old Savage man is charged with two counts of obstructing the legal process after officers responded to a domestic assault in the 12300 block of Lynn Avenue. A 40-year old Fridley man was also arrested in connection with the assault.
CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT
March 20: Officers are investigating a report of a sexual assault in the 4600 block of Highway 13.
FRAUD
March 18: An employee of Target reported someone made a fraudulent transaction using counterfeit bills. The estimated loss is $1,600.
OBSTRUCTING
March 16: A 37-year-old Savage man was arrested in the 4000 block of 125th Street in connection with violating a domestic abuse no-contact order.
March 21: A 36-year-old Savage man is charged with fleeing police in a motor vehicle and two counts of domestic assault after officers responded to a disturbance in the 4700 block of 144th Street.
THEFT
March 20: Officers received a report of a catalytic converter stolen from a car in the 12300 block of Boone Avenue.
WARRANT
March 17: A 66-year-old Burnsville man was arrested on two outstanding warrants at the Quality Inn.